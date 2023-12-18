Girona jump back ahead of Real at the top of the table with comfortable win over Alaves

Girona 3-0 Alaves

Girona knew that if they beat relegation contenders Alaves at Montilivi on Monday night they would move within three points of topping the table at Christmas, and they showed no sign of nerves setting in to their incredible run.

The first half started off with the Catalan side in control, and creating chances, but Samu Omorodion did have an early headed effort that will perhaps be the one moment that Luis Garcia Plaza will lament for Alaves. Thereafter, it was almost all Girona.

Yan Couto was a flowing river of opportunities down the right side for most of the evening, and after the ball had bounced around the area following several efforts, his was deflected and then saved by Antonio Sivera. Artem Dovbyk was fastest to the rebound, nodding his header over Sivera for the opener.

It was the Brazilian who would size up Ruben Duarte before cutting it back to Portu on the edge of the box just before half-time. He struck a curling effort along the ground just inside the post, leaving Sivera with no chance, and Alaves little better.

The hosts continued to stroll through the second half, and when they were awarded a penalty on the hour mark, Dovbyk settled the match with composure. Dovbyk has now hit double figures for the season, and moves joint-second in the Pichichi race with Borja Mayoral.

Pablo Torre made some decent inroads off the bench for Girona, but could not trouble the scoresheet. The only sour note was the sight of Couto gingerly walking off for Arnau Martinez before the end of the match. Following a series of changes, Duarte would thump the bar late on for Alaves, but there was little doubt about the result.

Girona did not exert themselves too much to run out comfortable winners, moving them top of the table and two points ahead of Real Madrid. They see if they can fare any better than Los Blancos at Real Betis on Thursday. Alaves remain three points clear of drop zone, but there will be concern about the prospect of dropping down into it over Christmas, with Real Madrid the next side up at Mendizorrotza.