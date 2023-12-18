Conference League draw: Real Betis handed tough away day in Europe

After suffering a shock defeat to Rangers at home last week – their first of the season – Real Betis have dropped into the Europa Conference League play-off round. They have drawn Croatian champions Dinamo Zagreb.

Betis finished third in their Europa League group behind Sparta Prague and Rangers, knowing they could have qualified first with a win. Yet Dinamo will provide a stern test, with a famously intimidating atmosphere at Maksimir in Croatia. The games will take place on the 15th and 22nd of February, after which the winner will progress to the Round of 16, where the likes of Aston Villa, Fenerbahce and Fiorentina will return to the competition.

Real Betis have drawn Dinamo Zagreb in the #uefaconferenceleague. pic.twitter.com/tyJV0Xyofb — Football España (@footballespana_) December 18, 2023

While exiting the Europa League is sickening blow for Betis and Pellegrini, they may well see the Conference League as a viable option for silverware. While Unai Emery’s Villa will be hot favourites to come out winners, Los Verdiblancos will feel they have sufficient talent to compete with anyone left in the draw.