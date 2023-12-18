Barcelona will consider Raphinha exit in the summer – two options on the table

Barcelona signed Raphinha to become their star option on the right-hand side, and ultimately to replace Ousmane Dembele, yet neither with the Frenchman present last season, nor in his absence this season, has he been altogether impressive. While he came up with a number of important goals and assists last season, he continues to be wasteful with the ball.

It is highlighted by Sport that he has the worst success rate from his shots in the Barcelona squad, scoring just 6.9% of them. While the Brazilian continues to be keen on triumphing at Barcelona, the Blaugrana are now coming round to the idea of selling him should they receive a good offer. At any rate, they will listen to proposals.

The two that they can count on, are currently from Saudi Arabia and the Premier League. The former will look to persuade Raphinha with a large offer, while the latter comes from Manchester United. It was rumoured recently that they are interested in a swap deal with Jadon Sancho, and could push for that again in the summer.

It was recently denied that Barcelona have any interest in Sancho, while the fact that Deco, who was Raphinha’s agent when he moved from Leeds United to Camp Nou, is the Sporting Director could buy the winger more time. Having signed for €58m on a deal that runs until 2027, only a fee in excess of €35m will see any profit for the Blaugrana.