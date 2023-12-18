Barcelona fear drawing one opponent in Champions League draw

Barcelona will no doubt be content to be in the Champions League draw once again, following a two-year hiatus from that stage of the competition. Yet there is one side that they fear my ensure their time in the knockout stages is a short one.

Over the course of history, the match-up with Paris Saint-Germain has been a joyous one for Barcelona, but Sport say that Barcelona do not want to see PSG come out the hat at all. The history with Ousmane Dembele and Luis Enrique means that both will be highly motivated to get one over on Barcelona, while Kylian Mbappe’s hat-trick at Camp Nou last time the two sides met in the Champions League strike fear into Barcelona. Although PSG finished second in their group, and have been a long way from impregnable in Ligue 1, the feeling is that they will only improve as the weeks pass.

While PSG might not inspire quite the same disquiet in other sides, they are no doubt the team that other sides will want to avoid in pot two. The presence of Mbappe alone makes them a contender in any match, but there is always the threat that if PSG do finally get the best out of their talented squad, they could be a fearsome proposition.