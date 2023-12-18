Barcelona after second Swedish teenage starlet with Liverpool and RB Leipzig in competition

Barcelona have been linked with a number of young players that are standing out as the best teenagers that are yet to make an impact in the big European leagues, in a bid to sign the next big thing before their price tag matches their ability. Following on from Claudio Echeverri and Lucas Bergvall, both of whom have been contacted by the club, Momodou Sonko is the latest name to be linked with the Blaugrana.

At 18 years of age, Sonko has been one of the breakout stars in the Swedish Allsvenskan. Expressen, as reported by MD, say that Barcelona are in the race to sign him with Liverpool and RB Leipzig. Named the young player of the year, Sonko scored 7 goals and gave 4 assists for BK Hacken this season, and also scored in the Europa League group stage.

Hacken are hoping to bring in a record transfer fee for Sonko, with the rumoured figure being around €9m. Amid reports that any deal for River Plate winger Echeverri could be beyond the reach of Barcelona financially, Sonko could be a cheaper alternative. The Blaugrana are thought to be keen on signing a left winger next summer, but for the likes of Sonko and Echeverri, it would be a deal with a view to going into the Barcelona Atletic side in all likelihood.