Xavi Hernandez’s job is safer now despite disappointing draw for Barcelona against Valencia

Barcelona failed to get out of their difficult moment on Saturday, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Valencia at the Mestalla. It means that Girona could go nine points clear of their Catalan rivals if they were to defeat Alaves on Monday evening.

Following this recent run of poor results, Xavi Hernandez’s position as head coach has come under increasing threat. There has been reports of internal disagreements, and club bosses growing frustrated with the manager.

However, at least for now, Xavi’s job is safe. Sport say that the Barcelona manager and his players left the Mestalla with more credit in the bank after a strong performance, although it was blighted by poor finishing.

It does mean that there will be no margin for error on Wednesday, when Barcelona take on Almeria in their final match of 2023. A good result and performance will be required against the bottom side in La Liga, and this would leave some good feelings ahead of the winter break, after which the Blaugrana can start afresh.