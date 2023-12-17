Xavi Hernandez labels Barcelona as “one of the worst teams in Europe” in key aspect

There’s no doubt that Barcelona are struggling at the moment. Pressure is building on Xavi Hernandez and his players, and that only intensified on Saturday after a disappointing 1-1 draw against Valencia at the Mestalla – a match that the Catalans had led in the second half, before Hugo Guillamon’s stunning equaliser.

Speaking post-match (via MD), Xavi cut a very frustrated figure, although he was hopeful in some aspects. Still, he was incredibly annoyed with his side’s lack of ruthlessness in front of goal, which is an area that has plagued Barcelona over their disappointing recent run.

“Valencia’s goal is a mistake, yes, but if we have to focus on something, it is effectiveness. We can’t forgive these types of chances. We had the game under control, we had to make it 2-0 and score, we didn’t do it and that’s what we’re missing this season.

“We must be one of the worst teams in Europe in terms of effectiveness. It happened to us in Mallorca, in Granada. We were much better than Atletico, and they almost equalised. Against Girona we should have gone 2-1 up, and then made it 3-3 late on. We’re not doing well in effectiveness.”

Xavi isn’t wrong, as data shows that Barcelona have converted less than a third of their big chances into goals – which is incredibly worrying. A lot of this comes down to Robert Lewandowski, who has massively struggled in recent weeks, and again so against Valencia.

🚨 Barcelona have only been able to turn 31% of their clear chances into a goal. @sanantheone pic.twitter.com/XtAcEfi9OZ — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 17, 2023

The winter break is coming at a good time for Barcelona, but first, it is absolutely that they defeat Almeria at Montjuic on Wednesday. Anything less than three points could well cost Xavi his job.