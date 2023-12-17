(WATCH) Superb Jude Bellingham header for Real Madrid against Villarreal

Real Madrid have enjoyed a perfect start in their La Liga clash with Villarreal.

Los Blancos are aiming to keep up the pressure on title rivals Girona with the Catalans not in action until tomorrow.

Victory over the Yellow Submarine will move Real Madrid to the top of the table overnight and they are on course for all three points in the Spanish capital.

The hosts were on the front foot from the start, under the closed roof of the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, with Luka Modric hitting the crossbar early on.

However, it was a familiar face who eventually broke the deadlock, as Modric’s clipped cross to the back post was headed home by Jude Bellingham.

Another goal brings Bellingham’s league total up to 13 so far this season with 17 in all competitions.

Jude Bellingham is at it again 🤩⚪ The Englishman meets Luka Modrić's fine cross with a great header 👏 pic.twitter.com/XlpsQRK5h9 — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) December 17, 2023

At the break, Bellingham has now scored seven goals in his last ten starts across domestic and European action.

Images via Getty Images