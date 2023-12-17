(WATCH) Rodrygo doubles Real Madrid’s lead over Villarreal

Real Madrid head in at half time with a 2-0 lead in their La Liga clash at home to Villarreal.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are pushing to maintain the pressure on title rivals Girona with the Catalans not in action again until tomorrow.

A home victory against the Yellow Submarine will put Real Madrid on top of the table overnight and they look all set for a crucial three points in the Spanish capital.

The first 45 minutes have been routine for the hosts with Jude Bellingham heading home Luka Modric’s cross to register his 13th league goal of the season, with 17 in all competitions.

Jude Bellingham is at it again 🤩⚪ The Englishman meets Luka Modrić's fine cross with a great header 👏 pic.twitter.com/XlpsQRK5h9 — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) December 17, 2023

However, the picture improved again for Real Madrid before the break, as Brazilian star Rodrygo Goes slotted home a second goal for the home side.

Rodrygo makes it 2 – 0 for Real Madrid.pic.twitter.com/Osk5pRD8Zc — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) December 17, 2023

This clash is Real Madrid’s final home tie of 2023 and they wrap up the calendar year away at Alaves on December 21 before a January return.

Images via Getty Images