Real Madrid’s potential Champions League last 16 rivals – Mbappe in Madrid?

Real Madrid will learn their Champions League last 16 fate at the draw in Nyon on December 18.

Carlo Ancelotti’s team were faultless in the group stages with six wins from six group stage games and 16 goals scored.

Ancelotti refused to ease up, as his squad clinched qualification for the knockout rounds with games to spare, and they are amongst the favourites to win another Champions League title in 2023.

Defeat to Manchester City in the semi finals stung Ancelotti last season, as his title defence ended, and he will be demanding a response in 2024.

UEFA rules stop teams from facing their domestic rivals in the last 16, with a block also in place on group stage opponents, both of which are removed from the quarter finals onwards.

Real Madrid could face Kylian Mbappe and PSG in the Champions League last 16 😂🇫🇷 #UCLdraw 🇫🇷 PSG

🇩🇰 FC Copenhagen

🇳🇱 PSV Eindhoven

🇮🇹 Lazio

🇮🇹 Inter Milan

🇵🇹 Porto

🇩🇪 RB Leipzig — Football España (@footballespana_) December 17, 2023

That means Real Madrid will not meet Napoli or the other three La Liga sides in the last 16, with the latter all finishing as group winners.

Amongst the possible options for Ancelotti is the chance of a clash against Kylian Mbappe and Paris Saint-Germain for the third time in five seasons.

Mbappe can potentially begin talks on a free transfer to Real Madrid at the start of January, which would add another layer to a meeting, and the France captain scored in both legs of their last 16 clash in 2022.