Predicted XIs Real Madrid-Villarreal: Carlo Ancelotti makes surprising goalkeeper decision

Real Madrid are aiming to return to the summit of La Liga on Sunday evening, as they take on Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabeu. Girona won’t play Alaves until Monday, so Los Blancos have an excellent to take top spot for 24 hours at least, and put extra pressure on the high-flying Catalans.

Real Madrid welcome back Aurelien Tchouameni for the match, although he is not expected to start. Marca say that only one change will be made from the side that drew with Real Betis last weekend, and it is one that would be a very big surprise based on last week’s performance – Kepa Arrizabalaga is set to replace Andriy Lunin in goals.

Lunin was excellent against Betis, and he ensured that Real Madrid picked up a point in that match with some top saves. However, it appears that it wasn’t enough to appease Carlo Ancelotti, who will opt for the on-loan Chelsea star as his starting goalkeeper instead.

Villarreal will be without Juan Foyth, with the Argentinian picking up an injury against Rennes on Thursday. Alfonso Pedraza returns in his place, while in attack, the in-form Jose Luis Morales is set to start in place on Alexander Sorloth, who recently returned from injury.

It should be a very interesting 90 minutes at the Bernabeu. Real Madrid are playing well, and they will be favourites to pick up another three points, but Villarreal have been excellent since Marcelino returned as head coach, so it won’t be easy for Ancelotti’s side.