Marc-Andre Ter Stegen confident over Barcelona injury return

Barcelona fans will be pleased to hear Marc-Andre Ter Stegen’s positivity over his injury return in 2024.

La Blaugrana have been rocked by the absence of their No.1 keeper for the final weeks of 2023 after he returned from the November international break with a concerning back injury.

Despite initial plans to allow the 31-year-old to rest and recover from the issue, his lack of progress caused concern, and the club eventually opted for surgery.

Barcelona have been tight lipped over their expectations over Ter Stegen’s return date but his surgeon Amelie Leglise has hinted that without setbacks a comeback is likely in mid-February.

That would put the German international on course to come back into the squad in time for Barcelona’s Champions League last 16 games with Inaki Pena deputising in the meantime.

🚨 Barcelona fans will be delighted to see Marc-Andre Ter Stegen on the road to recovery 👏 https://t.co/5Xes0FyUR3 — Football España (@footballespana_) December 17, 2023

Ter Stegen posted an update on social media, showing him out walking, with the caption of ‘one step closer’, which shows he is on the correct track to return to full fitness.