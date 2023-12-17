Manchester United among three clubs interested in signing Real Madrid defender with €60m price tag

It has been a very difficult season so far for David Alaba. Following Eder Militao’s serious knee injury at the start of the campaign, the Austrian had been expected to step up to lead Real Madrid’s defence, but if anything, he has gone the other way.

Alaba has been at fault for several goals this season, which has led to his place in the line-up being questioned. Antonio Rudiger has performed much better, and when Militao returns, the German could be in pole position to partner Militao going forward.

This could mean that Real Madrid look to sell Alaba, and according to Sport, they have set an asking price of €60m for the centre-back. It comes amid interest from Manchester United, Juventus and Al-Ittihad.

Real Madrid have been linked with signing a younger centre-back over the next couple of years, and Alaba’s departure would allow this to happen seamlessly. However, the 31-year-old has little intention of leaving the club at this stage, which could thwart a sale.