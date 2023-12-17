Manchester City and Chelsea move ahead of Barcelona in race to sign €25m-rated wonderkid

This week, Barcelona have stepped up their interest in Argentinian wonderkid Claudio Echeverri. The 17-year-old recently lit up the U17 World Cup, which has been several top clubs across Europe register their interest in signing him.

It was the Catalans that made the first move, but River Plate rejected their first offer, which was believed to be worth as much as his €25m release clause, but paid in instalments. Barcelona’s ongoing financial problems mean that they cannot pay the full amount as an one-off payment for now.

To make matters worse, Fabrizio Romano has now reported that Manchester City and Chelsea have stepped up their pursuits of Echeverri. Both clubs have opened contact over a possible move, which has left Barcelona in the rear-view mirror for now.

🚨 Both Chelsea and Manchester City have made contact to be informed on the Claudio Echeverri situation. Barcelona remain keen, but the structure of the deal makes it complicated with Financial Fair Play.

Echeverri would be an excellent long-term addition for Barcelona, although the limited money they have available would probably be better spent elsewhere. Deco wants to sign a young pivot, and this would be much more sensible, given that Sergio Busquets wasn’t properly replaced during the summer.