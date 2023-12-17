Jude Bellingham on track to make history for Real Madrid in La Liga by matching Atletico Madrid legend

Jude Bellingham has had an unbelievable start to his Real Madrid career, having already scored 16 goals in all competitions so far this season. 12 of those have come in La Liga, meaning that he tops the scoring charts, ahead of Borja Mayoral (10) and Antoine Griezmann (9).

Bellingham is on pace to pick up the Pichichi award in his very first season, which would make him the first Real Madrid player to do this in their debut campaign since Ruud van Nistelrooy back in 2006-07, as per Marca.

Furthermore, Bellingham is on track to become only the second ever midfielder to win the Pichichi. Atletico Madrid icon Luis Aragones did it in the 1969-70 season, and he is the only one to do so, meaning that Bellingham would also be the first Real Madrid midfielder to achieve this feat.

For now, Bellingham will take things game by game, starting with Sunday’s match against Villarreal. Real Madrid can go top of La Liga with a victory, and Bellingham will hope to find the back of the net for the second successive week, having done so against Real Betis last weekend.