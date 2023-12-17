International manager teases possible return for Real Madrid veteran ahead of Euro 2024 – “I might call him”

This week has seen speculation pick up regarding a possible international return for Toni Kroos. The veteran midfielder stood down from playing for Germany after Euro 2020, but he has been linked with returning to the national team set-up ahead of next summer’s European Championships, which take place in his home country.

Kroos himself hinted at the possibility of coming out of retirement, and now Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann has addressed the situation. Speaking on ZDF’s Sportstudio programme (via Diario AS), he states that Kroos could return if he keeps up his recent level of performance for Real Madrid.

“If he shows his best performance, I might call him again.

“It’s a very interesting idea. You have to think about all the players who have German passports, I think that’s my job. I’ve spoken a lot with Toni, even long before my time as manager, because I consider him an exceptional player and person.”

Real Madrid would probably prefer Kroos to remain retired on the international stage, as this has allowed him to stay so fresh over the last two years. However, it looks to be heading towards him making himself available for Euro 2024, which would be a major boost for Germany.