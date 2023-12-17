Girona eyeing up January move for Spanish midfielder, Barcelona have active 40% sell-on clause

During the summer, Barcelona sold Nico Gonzalez to FC Porto. The 21-year-old allowed the Catalans to raise much-needed funds, which culminated in the signings of Oriol Romeu, Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo.

However, Nico has struggled since making the move to Portugal. He has started just four league matches, which has led to reports that he could be allowed to leave Porto during the upcoming winter transfer window.

If this proves to be the case, Nico could be heading back to Catalonia – but not to Barcelona. As per Estadio Deportivo, Girona are keen on the young midfielder, and he would bolster their slim options in the centre of the park as they continue fighting for a very unlikely La Liga title.

It’s unclear whether it would be a loan or permanent operation, but it must be remembered that Barcelona retain a 40% sell-on clause as part of the deal during the summer. They will be hoping that Girona buy him outright, and if so, it would be a shrewd piece if business from Michel’s side.