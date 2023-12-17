Former Atletico Madrid and Watford coach emerges as leading candidate for Sevilla manager’s job

On Saturday, Sevilla announced the sacking of Diego Alonso. The Uruguayan struggled massively during his two-month spell in charge, failing to win any of his 12 La Liga/Champions League matches – Saturday’s shocking 3-0 defeat at home to Getafe was the final straw for the board.

In the aftermath of Alonso’s sacking, Victor Orta – who is Sevilla’s Sporting Director – revealed that the search for a replacement would begin immediately, with the hope that someone would be appointed before Tuesday’s huge clash with Granada.

If reports are to be believed, this could well be the case, and as far as a replacement goes, Marca say that Quique Sanchez Flores is the leading candidate to take over the hot seat at Sevilla. The 58-year-old has been out of work since being sacked by Getafe towards the end of last season, but could be set for a return now.

Orta has also explored Javi Gracia as a possible candidate, but because he has little credit in the bank at Sevilla following the Alonso debacle, Quique is the best bet as he is more well-liked by club bosses. Now, it just remains to be seen whether he is indeed the man to get Los Nervionenses out of this hole.