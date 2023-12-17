Diego Alonso leaves Sevilla as statistically worst ever manager in top-level La Liga history

On Saturday, Diego Alonso’s brutal two-month reign in charge of Sevilla came to an end after his side lost 3-0 to Getafe at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan. The Uruguayan was given his marching orders less than one hour after full time.

Having replaced Jose Luis Mendilibar in October, Alonso took charge of 14 matches in total, although he only managed to win two – and those were against lower-league opposition in the Copa del Rey. He failed to win any of his eight La Liga matches, and lost all four games in the Champions League.

As per MD, Alonso’s record of five draws and three defeats in the worst record in La Liga history for someone that has managed one of the top ten “historically best teams”, those being Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Athletic Club, Valencia, Sevilla, Espanyol, Real Sociedad, Real Betis and Real Zaragoza. Of the 531 managers that fall into this category, Alonso ranks dead last.

Sevilla will hope to put Alonso’s disastrous spell in charge behind them very quickly. A replacement is already being looked for, with former Atleti, Valencia and Getafe manager Quique Sanchez Flores having emerged as the early favourite.