Borussia Dortmund interested in signing Real Madrid star to solve problem position

Borussia Dortmund are expected to be active in the winter transfer window. Fabrizio Romano has reported that the Bundesliga giants are actively searching for a new left-back, with Ramy Bensebaini being the club’s only recognised option at this stage.

🟡⚫️ Borussia Dortmund are actively working to sign a new left back in the January transfer window. Both board and manager agree on new signing to be completed in that position. Talks taking place with different players/options. pic.twitter.com/9xUccxcBsw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 17, 2023

According to Sky Germany’s Patrick Berger, Dortmund have reportedly set their sights on Real Madrid’s Fran Garcia, as well as fellow Spaniard Sergio Reguilon, who is currently on loan at Manchester United from Tottenham Hotspur.

#BVB schaut sich nach Linksverteidigern um – neben Fran Garcia ist auch Sergio Reguilón auf der Liste. Dortmund hat sich bereits nach ihm erkundigt. Der 26j Spanier ist zurzeit noch von Tottenham an ManUnited verliehen, kann die Leihe aber per Klausel abbrechen. ⚫️🟡 @SkySportDE — Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) December 15, 2023

Garcia joined Real Madrid during the summer, but he has struggled since returning to the club after a three-year stay with Rayo Vallecano. Poor performances have been him largely operate as a bench player, with Ferland Mendy having been selected as first-choice left-back by Carlo Ancelotti in recent weeks.

Despite this, Real Madrid are unlikely to sell Garcia for the time being, and especially not on the cheap. He is considered to be an excellent backup, and it would be in this role that he would operate again next season, when Alphonso Davies is expected to arrive from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2024.