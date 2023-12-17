Barcelona’s potential Champions League last 16 rivals – Napoli and PSG on the list

Barcelona fans will be waiting anxiously for their first Champions League last 16 draw since 2020/21.

La Blaugrana were knocked out in the group stages in the following two seasons but Xavi has pushed his team back into the second phase of the competition this season.

Barcelona finished top of Group H, despite losing two group stage matches, as they edged out Porto on head-to-head record in the final placings.

UEFA rules prevent two teams from the same domestic league from being placed together in the draw at Nyon on December 18.

Barcelona's possible #UCL last 16 opponents in tomorrow's draw 👀 🇩🇰 FC Copenhagen

🇳🇱 PSV Eindhoven

🇮🇹 Napoli

🇮🇹 Inter Milan

🇮🇹 Lazio

🇫🇷 PSG

🇩🇪 RB Leipzig — Football España (@footballespana_) December 17, 2023

Barcelona are also blocked from meeting Porto again but both rules are removed from the quarter finals onwards.

In a twist of irony, with all four Spanish teams finishing top of their groups, Barcelona’s potential last 16 picture is similar to Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid with Napoli, Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain the names to watch out for.

Barcelona are unbeaten in four games against Napoli, but were knocked out of the Champions League by Inter Milan last season, with their incredible 2017 comeback win over PSG one of the club’s greatest European nights.