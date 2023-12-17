Barcelona eyeing up move for Serie A starlet, 21-year-old has been likened to Ronald Araujo

Barcelona are currently in the market searching for a new centre-back, and club officials have identified a specific target – they want a new Ronald Araujo. The Uruguayan has been heavily linked with Bayern Munich in recent weeks, so it could be a reason why they are looking at this exact profile.

In their search, Barcelona have taken an interest in Radu Dragusin, as reported by Sport. The 21-year-old, who is already a full international for Romania, has impressed at Serie A side Genoa since he made the move from Juventus back in the summer of 2022.

According to the report, Dragusin is also been eyed up several top clubs across Europe, with multiple Premier League sides among those keen on the young central defender. This could make things difficult for Barcelona, whose ongoing financial problems have been well-documented.

Dragusin has a €30m release clause, but Barcelona would hope to bring this price down if they were to enter into negotiations with Genoa.