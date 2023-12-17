Atletico Madrid’s potential Champions League last 16 rivals – Premier League giants avoided

Atletico Madrid head into the Champions League last 16 draw in a strong position after topping Group E.

Diego Simeone’s team finished above Serie A side Lazio with 14 points from six games as part of an unbeaten group stage.

Top spot in the group is a vital boost for Simeone, as it means a draw against a second place finisher, in Nyon on December 18.

Simeone has guided Atletico to first place in their Champions League group for the first time since 2016/17, and they will avoid Premier League duo Manchester City and Arsenal in the opening knockout round.

Atletico Madrid's possible #UCL last 16 opponents in tomorrow's draw 💥🔴 🇩🇰 FC Copenhagen

🇳🇱 PSV Eindhoven

🇮🇹 Napoli

🇮🇹 Inter Milan

🇫🇷 PSG

🇩🇪 RB Leipzig

🇵🇹 Porto — Football España (@footballespana_) December 17, 2023

UEFA rules mean teams cannot be paired with a club from their domestic association for the last 16 but that rule is removed from the quarter finals onwards.

All four Spanish sides finished top of their group, and Atletico also cannot meet Lazio again, as UEFA also block a doubling up from the group stages.

There are seven possible options for Simeone, including Napoli and 2023 Champions League finalists Inter Milan, but the eye catching name is Ligue 1 superpower Paris Saint-Germain.

Atletico have never faced PSG of Napoli before in European action but they beat Inter Milan 2-0 in the 2010/11 European Super Cup final.