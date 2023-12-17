Atletico Madrid hold Club World Cup advantage over Barcelona

Atletico Madrid could qualify for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup ahead of La Liga rivals Barcelona.

Los Rojiblancos are battling it out with Barcelona for a place in the expanded tournament with Real Madrid already assured of a spot.

FIFA have confirmed a controversial plan to increase the number of teams competing in the Club World Cup from seven to 32 from 2025 onwards with the 2024 competition called off.

The winners of the winners of the 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024 Champions League will qualify with FIFA stipulating only two teams per domestic league can feature.

Only one of Atletico and Barcelona can join Los Blancos in the USA and Diego Simeone’s team have the edge at the end of 2023 with the final placings confirmed in June.

The criteria for non-competition winners is based on UEFA coefficient points accrued with Atletico on 62, and Barcelona on 55, with both teams in the Champions League last 16 in 2024.

Each Champions League win is worth two points, with a draw worth one, and Barcelona are likely to need to win the 2023/24 Champions League to secure qualification, as they are struggling to overtake Atletico’s point total.