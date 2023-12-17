Atletico Madrid at risk of losing out on midfield target as Italian giants enter race for Feyenoord star

During the summer, Diego Simeone pushed Atletico Madrid to sign a defensive midfielder, although it was fruitless in the end as no one arrived. It has cost them on occasion this season, and at present, the Argentine only has four natural midfield options in his squad (Koke Resurreccion, Rodrigo De Paul, Saul Niguez and Marcos Llorente).

With Pablo Barrios and Thomas Lemar both long-term absentees, Atleti are rumoured to be entering the market during the winter in order to sign a new midfielder. A younger profile is wanted, and Feyenoord’s Mats Wieffer is high on their shortlist. However, a deal is unlikely in January due to financial reasons, and because the Dutch giants do not want to lose a key player mid-season.

However, this hasn’t stopped Napoli, as MD say that the reigning Serie A champions are lining up a move for the Dutch international midfielder. Wieffer is well-regarded in Naples, and with Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa leaving for the Africa Cup of Nations in January, he would fill that void.

Atletico Madrid would be unable to challenge Napoli in January, so they would have to hope that Feyenoord stand firm. If so, they are likely to pursue a deal next summer.