Atletico Madrid and Villarreal join Real Madrid in race to sign highly-coveted Real Betis starlet

Yanis Senhadji’s situation at Real Betis will be one to keep an eye on over the coming months. The 18-year-old has been in flying form for Betis Deportivo this season, amassing 12 goals across all competitions, as well as scoring twice for Spain’s U19 side.

Senhadji is out of contract at the end of the season, and although Betis are very keen to agree a renewal as soon as possible, talks are currently progressing slowly. This has allowed Real Madrid to enter the race to sign the teenager.

However, they aren’t the only team coveting Senhadji’s signature. Relevo say that Atletico Madrid, Villarreal, Torino and Roma are all interested in signing him, although his prefereance (at this stage) remains to stay at Betis.

Atletico Madrid signed Samu Omorodion this summer, and Senhadji’s situation is somewhat similar to the now on-loan Alaves striker. If they can repeat the trick again, it would be an excellent piece of business, although Real Betis will be desperate to keep hold.