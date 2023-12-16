Xavi Hernandez upbeat despite Barcelona dropping more points against Valencia – “We are on the right path”

It was another frustrating evening for Barcelona on Saturday, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Valencia at the Mestalla. Joao Felix had given the Catalans the lead in the second half, but Hugo Guillamon’s stunning equaliser ensured a point for Los Che.

Barcelona started poorly, but they got better as the minute went on. They had chances to pick up the three points, but a combination of excellent goalkeeping from Giorgi Mamardashvili and last-ditch defending allowed Valencia to keep the visitors at bay.

Speaking post-match (via Marca), Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez was upbeat, despite the two dropped points.

“We are on the right path. The chances are enough to win the game. We took a point that leaves us dissatisfied, but we will improve.”

However, there was definitely some frustration from Xavi about the result, and his players felt the same way.

“The chances are enough to win the game. We took a point that leaves us dissatisfied. An insufficient point, today was a final. The lack of effectiveness is not normal, and I think it is bigger than the lack of forcefulness in defence. It is time to be self-critical and demand more from ourselves.

“The dressing room is upset, disappointed, like me, because we played a good game, good enough to win.”

Barcelona must now win against Almeria in midweek, their final match before the winter break. The pressure will surely continue to build on Xavi after another poor result for the Catalans.

Image via LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images