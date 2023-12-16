Villarreal manager Marcelino wary of facing Real Madrid superstar – “He’s extraordinary”

Since Marcelino Garcia Toral returned to Villarreal back in November, the Yellow Submarine have been in excellent form. Following a very disappointing start to the season, which saw them burn through Quique Setien and Pacheta as managers, they have looked excellent in recent weeks.

However, Marcelino will be facing his toughest test by far on Sunday, when Villarreal make the trip to the Spanish capital to take on Real Madrid. Speaking on Los Blancos in his pre-match press conference (via MD), the 58-year-old chose to focus on Jude Bellingham, who has been the main man for Carlo Ancelotti’s side this season.

“He’s extraordinary. He is the player who has given the best performance in all of Europe. We’ll try not to let him get involved too much. It will be difficult because he has a lot of participation in most of the pitch, especially in the final third.

“He is very well accompanied by players of great quality like Rodrygo. We’re going to need to be strong in collective aid to reduce their influence on the game.”

Bellingham is sure to be a big player for Real Madrid on Sunday, but Villarreal and Marcelino will be acutely aware that they will need to shut down all 11 players if they are to continue their excellent recent form.