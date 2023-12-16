Thierry Henry advises Kylian Mbappe to stay at PSG beyond 2024

Kylian Mbappe and his potential move to Real Madrid will be the dominant transfer story of 2024.

The France captain faces a crucial call on his future as he enters the final six months of his contract at Paris Saint-Germain.

Los Blancos remain confident of securing a free transfer deal for Mbappe at the end of the season and they can formally begin talks from the start of January.

Real Madrid have reportedly set a deadline of January 15 for Mbappe to make up his mind with the club cautious after Mbappe’s decision to remain in Paris in 2022.

Mbappe has remained open minded over what he will do and France icon Thierry Henry has told him to reject a transfer to Madrid and complete his Champions League mission in Paris.

“I would like him to finish what he started. Why would he leave? He loves PSG and he’s from the city, you have to understand that”, as per quotes from Mundo Deportivo.

Mbappe has won five Ligue 1 titles since joining PSG from AS Monaco but a Champions League crown has continued to elude him during his time in the French capital.