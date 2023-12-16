Sevilla to appoint new manager “as soon as possible”, decision likely to be made before Granada clash

On Saturday, less than an hour after the conclusion of their shocking 3-0 defeat to Getafe, Sevilla announced that head coach Diego Alonso had been sacked. The Uruguayan, who replaced Jose Luis Mendilibar in October, failed to win any of his 12 matches in La Liga and the Champions League, with his only two victories coming in the Copa del Rey.

Following that news, Sporting Director Victor Orta addressed the situation to the club’s media channels, and he hopes to have Alonso’s replacement installed in the very near future.

“We have dismissed Diego Alonso, with all the pain in our hearts. I believe that there have been many circumstances that have not been in accordance with the work done and this has not been in accordance with the results. Unfortunately, in football, the first thing to change is the coach. I’m here to announce the dismissal and not make him go through the bad news of interviews.

“From tomorrow, we will try to work to incorporate a coach as soon as possible for the Granada game. Now we only think about getting back to winning ways this team that tries and doesn’t quite find the results. We thank Diego for his work, with extreme honesty and a good quality of work. The results have not been given and only this language is understood. We wish him all the luck in the world and we’re already working to try and win Tuesday’s game.”

Tuesday’s match with Granada is huge for Sevilla. Both teams are in the relegation battle at the bottom of the table, so a victory for either side would be huge. Los Nervionenses will hope that their new manager will be in charge.