Sevilla sack Diego Alonso after horrible run of form in La Liga and the Champions League

Sevilla are searching for their first manager of the season, with club bosses having taken the decision to sack Diego Alonso after a disastrous two-month spell in charge, which ended after Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to Getafe at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

ℹ️ Comunicado oficial: Diego Alonso deja de ser entrenador del #SevillaFC. #WeareSevilla — Sevilla Fútbol Club (@SevillaFC) December 16, 2023

Alonso was appointed following the sacking of Jose Luis Mendilibar, but in 14 matches in charge, he only won two. Those both came in the Copa del Rey against lower league opposition, which meant that Los Nervionenses failed to win any of their 12 LaLiga/Champions League matches with the Uruguayan at the helm.

The search will now begin for a new manager once again. Sevilla have had four since the start of last season, and whoever comes in will be the fifth. There’s no doubt that club bosses will need to get the next appointment right, as Los Nervionenses sit perilously above the relegation zone, only ahead of Celta Vigo and Cadiz on goal difference.