Saudi Arabia intend to battle with Real Madrid to sign Kylian Mbappe – “The conversation is open”

In two weeks’ time, Kylian Mbappe is able to sign a pre-contract agreement with another club. His Paris Saint-Germain deal expires at the end of the season, and at this stage, no talks have been planned in regards to a possible renewal.

Real Madrid intend to try for Mbappe, whom they have been interested in signing for the last few years. However, the French international forward will have to make a conscious effort to join Los Blancos, with club officials worried after the previous saga in 2022, when he signed a new contract with PSG.

It’s not just Real Madrid that will be trying to sign Mbappe. The Saudi Pro League tried to get him during the summer, but Mbappe turned an eye-watering offer down – despite this, they intend to try again, according to Michael Emenalo, director of the league (via Diario AS).

“With Mbappe the conversation is open, but we don’t know what he wants to do. Our position is very clear: all players of this type know where we are. If there is the possibility or interest of Mbappe to be part of what we are building, today or in the future, we cannot reject this possibility. He’s a player I like.”

It would be a surprise if Mbappe headed to Saudi Arabia next summer, but it cannot be 100% ruled out. At this stage, Real Madrid are probably still favourites for his signature.