Robert Lewandowski aiming to end away day struggles at Valencia

Barcelona will be pushing to return to winning ways as they take on Valencia in La Liga action tonight.

Xavi’s side are under growing pressure ahead of their trip to the Estadio Mestalla, after losing at home to Girona last weekend, and suffering a midweek defeat at Royal Antwerp.

La Blaugrana have plenty to improve upon but they face a Valencia side without a win in their last four league matches.

One of the names looking for a return to form for the visitors is Robert Lewandowski with the Poland international scoring just once in La Liga in the last month.

Lewandowski’s numbers on the road are even lower this season, with just two scored in six away league matches, with his last coming from the penalty spot against Osasuna on September 3.

However, he was on target away at Valencia in the 2022/23 season, with a 90th minute winner against Los Che, on route to scoring 23 league goals in his debut campaign in Spain.