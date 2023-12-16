Real Madrid welcome back key player as matchday squad for Villarreal clash is announced

Real Madrid have announced their squad for Sunday’s clash with Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabeu, and for it, they will welcome back another player from injury. Kepa Arrizabalaga and Luka Modric have returned from periods of absence in recent weeks, and the latest to come back is Aurelien Tchouameni.

The French midfielder has been out since the end of October after he sustained a foot injury in El Clasico. He has been missed by Real Madrid, but he has now recovered, and he could take part in the match against Villarreal.

Tchouameni may not start, as Ancelotti will likely look to ease him back, so Toni Kroos and Luka Modric are still in line to continue in midfield for Real Madrid, who will go top of La Liga if they pick up another three points (Girona don’t play until Monday).

Ancelotti will be keen to take no risks with his returning Real Madrid stars, with just two matches left before the winter break. Still, there will be maximum effort to pick up six points during this period, starting with the match against Villarreal.