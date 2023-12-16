Real Madrid will not risk Vinicius Junior before the end of 2023

Real Madrid are managing a host of injury returns before the end of 2023.

Carlo Ancelotti is in constant communication with the Los Blancos medical staff as he looks to plan for the start of 2024.

The overall outlook is positive for Ancelotti, with the majority of his injury list in line to be cleared by the end of January, with France star Aurelien Tchouameni already pushing for a squad return.

However, one player who will not feature in Ancelotti’s plans before the winter break is Brazilian international Vinicius Junior.

Real Madrid’s No.7 has stepped up his recovery from a hamstring issue in recent days, but the club have looked to stagger his workload, to avoid a possible relapse.

As per the latest update from Marca, Ancelotti and Vinicius have spoken about his return, with all parties involved agreeing against a risk.

Real Madrid head to Alaves on December 21 before returning to league action on January 3 at home to Mallorca.