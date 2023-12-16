Real Madrid keen on signing Real Betis starlet with 14 goals this season

One of the brightest youth prospects in Spanish football this season (in the lower categories) has been Yanis Senhadji. The 18-year-old has 14 goals in all competitions, with two of those having come for Spain’s U19 team.

Senhadji has been playing for Real Betis’ B team, where he has thrived. Should he continue this excellent form, he may not be far away from a first team call-up, especially considering Betis’ striker struggles.

However, he may not be at the club come next season, as Diario de Sevilla (via MD) have reported that Real Madrid are interested in signing Senhadji, and this has held up contract negotiations with Betis, where his contract expires next summer.

Wolves are also interested in Senhadji, but the report states that, at this point, the teenager’s preference is to remain at Real Betis. While this is not good news for Real Madrid, it is fantastic for the Andalusians, who have a real gem on their hands.