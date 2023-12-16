Real Madrid identify superstar forward as “Plan C” alternative to Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland

Real Madrid are expected to have a very big 2024 summer transfer window. Alphonso Davies is wanted as the club’s new starting left-back, and talks are expected with Bayern Munich over the coming months.

However, the big move is expected to be on the striker front. There is no top-level number nine at the club currently, as a result of Karim Benzema’s departure to Al-Ittihad during the summer. That is likely to change for next season, although it remains to be seen who is targeted.

Kylian Mbappe has been heavily linked, and with his contract at Paris Saint-Germain expiring at the end of the season, Real Madrid would avoid paying any transfer fee. However, he’s not an out-and-out number nine, but Erling Haaland is, and he is also said to be a target for Los Blancos.

There’s no guarantee that Real Madrid will be able to sign either player, and as such, Sport have reported that Napoli’s Victor Osimhen is a “Plan C” option for next summer. The Nigerian would be an excellent addition, should he be the one that is sought after.

It will be very interesting to see who Real Madrid go for. Either Haaland or Osimhen would be a better stylistic fit, but both would be very expensive, whereas Mbappe wouldn’t cost a penny.