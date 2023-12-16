Real Madrid consider 2024 move for Jude Bellingham’s brother Jobe

Real Madrid could sign another Bellingham in 2024 as they step up transfer interest in Jude Bellingham’s brother Jobe.

Bellingham Sr has enjoyed a sensational start to life in Madrid, after making the move from Borussia Dortmund ahead of the 2023/24 season, and his brother is also catching the eye in England.

After mirroring his brother’s rise through the Birmingham City youth ranks, Jobe opted to join EFL Championship rivals Sunderland in June, just after his brother landed in Madrid.

The pair have drawn comparisons with each other in terms of style but Jobe has primarily played as a striker this season with four goals scored.

As per a report from Diario Sport, Real Madrid are monitoring his progress, but are aware of interest from major clubs in the Premier League for the 18-year-old.

His current transfer value is set at around £6m and his older brother is one of a long list of key names predicting a bright future for him.