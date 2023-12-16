Predicted XIs: Ferran Torres and Alejandro Balde set for Barcelona start at Valencia

Barcelona face a crucial La Liga trip to Valencia tonight and Xavi will make changes to his team.

The busy December schedule saw Xavi shuffle his options for the midweek Champions League trip to Royal Antwerp and he is set move things around again at Los Che.

Defeat in Belgium sharpened criticism towards Xavi, following a league defeat to Girona, but the former Spanish international rejected speculation on his future.

With a last 16 spot already assured prior to the game in Antwerp, Xavi opted for a weaker side, and the starting XI at Valencia will be closer to the side which started at home to Girona.

Ferran Torres and Alejandro Balde are tipped for La Liga starting returns

As per the latest from Marca, Joao Cancelo which switch to right back, with Alejandro Balde on the left.

Ferran Torres is predicted to start in attack with Raphinha dropping to the bench for the visitors.

Valencia are without suspended duo Gabriel Paulista and Javi Guerra with Selim Amallah and Mouctar Diakhaby set to rotate in as cover.