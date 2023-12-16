Manchester City star reveals he almost joined Barcelona in 2020 – “Pep Guardiola called me and things changed”

Yan Couto has been a key piece of the puzzle for Girona this season. The 21-year-old, who joined on a season-long loan from Manchester City during the summer, has helped the Catalans top La Liga after 16 matchdays, defying the odds in the process.

Couto played a big part in helping Girona defeat rivals Barcelona 4-2 last weekend, but had things worked out differently, he could have been lining up for the Blaugrana instead. He revealed to Estadio Deportivo that he expected to join Barcelona back in 2020, before Man City swooped in.

“When I was champion with the Brazilian national team (2019 U17 World Cup), I visited Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Barcelona. I was sure I was going to Barcelona, but Pep Guardiola called me and things changed.”

Couto also spoke on his head coach, Michel Sanchez, who has been instrumental in guiding Girona to top spot in La Liga.

“We are very lucky to have a coach like him. He is the reason for us being at the top.”

Couto could have solved Barcelona’s right-back woes if he had joined in 2020, but it wasn’t to be then. However, if he continues to impress at Girona, he could well be on their radar once again ahead of next summer.