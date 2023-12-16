La Liga round-up: Athletic Club cruise to victory over Atletico Madrid, Celta Vigo and Getafe pick up big wins

It was another intriguing day of La Liga action. Barcelona’s trip to Valencia concluded action on Saturday, but before that, Celta Vigo hosted, Atletico Madrid faced Athletic Club at San Mames, while Sevilla took on Getafe.

Celta Vigo 1-0 Granada

Finally, Celta Vigo picked up a victory at Balaidos, and they had to work hard for it against Granada. Jorgen Strand Larsen scored the only goal of the game for the Galicians, who had talisman Iago Aspas sent off late on for a strong challenge.

The result lifted Celta out of the relegation zone, and has eased some of the pressure on head coach Rafa Benitez.

Athletic Club 2-0 Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid’s poor away form has continued after Athletic Club picked up a well-deserved 2-0 victory at San Mames. Gorka Guruzeta and Nico Williams got the goals at San Mames, a result that moves Los Leones to within two points of Atleti and Barcelona in third and fourth respectively.

Sevilla 0-3 Getafe

Diego Alonso’s days at Sevilla look to be numbered after a dismal defeat to Getafe at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan. Borja Mayoral and Mason Greenwood each scored from the penalty spot, with Jaime Mata also finding the back of the net for Jose Bordalas’ side.

The result moves Getafe up to eighth, while Sevilla stay 16th, and only above the relegation zone on goal difference.