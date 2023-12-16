Girona ready to boost La Liga title challenge with January signings

Girona are expected to start 2024 as La Liga leaders as part of their ongoing shock title challenge.

The Catalans have been one of the most eye-catching stories in La Liga so far this season as they aim to upset the odds at the top of the table.

Michel Sanchez’s side have lost just once in league action so far this season and they do not have to contend with European matches in 2024.

That extra rest period will allow Girona to focus on league and Copa del Rey matters in what could be a tight battle to the finish line.

Despite the confidence over Girona’s ability to maintain their run in the final months of the campaign, they need to strengthen in the January market, and club president Delfi Geli is prepared to back Sanchez.

“If we can improve what we have, then we will. We’re happy with the squad, but the season is long and in the second half suspensions and injuries can accumulate”, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

The club have only made one January signing during their two spells in the top flight but they are unlikely to re-sign Oriol Romeu from Barcelona.