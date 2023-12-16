Ernesto Valverde wary of Athletic Club nemesis Antoine Griezmann

Atletico Madrid head to Athletic Club for their final La Liga away game of 2023.

Los Rojiblancos make the trip to the Basque Country aiming to keep up the pressure on their title rivals with victory in Bilbao.

Diego Simeone’s side won home and away against Athletic Club last season, with successive 1-0 victories, as Antoine Griezmann netted both winners.

The French international is in impressive form so far in 2023/24 with 14 goals scored across league and European action.

Griezmann has been a menace for Athletic Club over the years with 11 goals scored against them, including eight for Atletico Madrid, and three for Basque rivals Real Sociedad.

Ernesto Valverde has admitted he is concerned by Griezmann’s threat as Atletico land in San Sebastian.

“Last year he scored twice against us and that meant six points for Atletico. He can play up front, in midfield, on the wing”, as per reports from Marca.

“His ability is beyond doubt and he’s done a lot of damage against us in the past.

“He’s a player who must be controlled when he breaks from the second line because he’s decisive. We know how he plays against Athletic Club.”

Alongside his record against Athletic Club, Griezmann is also closing in on Luis Aragones’ club goal record of 173, with the 32-year-old currently on 171.