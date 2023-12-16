Concerning La Liga trend emerges for Atletico Madrid following Athletic Club defeat

Atletico Madrid have started the season very well, but in recent weeks, their La Liga form has been poor. Diego Simeone’s side are expected to challenge for the La Liga title, which they last won in 2021, but after losing 2-0 to Athletic Club at San Mames on Saturday afternoon, they sit seven points behind leaders Girona (it could be 10 if the Catalans defeat Alaves on Monday).

Atleti have been imperious at the Civitas Metropolitano. They have won 20 straight matches in all competitions at their home stadium, but they have struggled in recent weeks in away fixtures – a trend that continued against Athletic.

Following that defeat, which came about after goals from Gorka Guruzeta and Nico Williams, Atleti have now lost their last three away matches in La Liga (2-1 vs Las Palmas, 1-0 vs Barcelona, 2-0 vs Athletic).

It doesn’t get easier for Atletico Madrid, as their next away fixture is against Girona, which will be their first match after the winter break. With this in mind, it will be imperative for Simeone’s side to defeat Getafe and Sevilla in their next two matches, both at the Metropolitano.