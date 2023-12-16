Carlo Ancelotti relaxed on his Real Madrid future – “I’m not in a hurry”

In recent weeks, Carlo Ancelotti’s future has been under the microscope. His contract at Real Madrid expires at the end of the season, and throughout 2023, he has been linked with leaving next summer in favour of taking over as Brazil manager.

Of late, it has looked more likely than Ancelotti will stay on as Real Madrid head coach beyond the end of this season, although there has been no talks at this stage. Despite this, the Italian -who fielded many questions on his future in his pre-match press conference (via MD) ahead of Sunday’s match with Villarreal – is very relaxed on the situation.

“I don’t expect a gift from Real Madrid in the form of a renewal because I am already the coach. I hope to win tomorrow and have a peaceful Christmas.

“I will be here until July 30, 2024. That is the time I have to deal with the renewal. We are in no rush (to open talks). If the club is happy, I’m happy.”

This speculation is likely to continue for the remainder of the season, if Real Madrid do indeed intend to address the situation next summer. Ancelotti does deserve to stay on, given his achievements over two spells at the club.