Carlo Ancelotti clarifies Real Madrid penalty situation after three successive misses this season

Given their ongoing injury crisis, Real Madrid have had a good season so far. However, they have spectacularly failed in one aspect, and that is penalty kicks.

Los Blancos have been awarded three spot-kicks this season, but have failed to score any (Rodrygo vs Celta Vigo, Joselu Mato vs Osasuna and Luka Modric vs Union Berlin). Undoubtedly, there will be concerns within the club regarding this trend.

Speaking to the media ahead of Sunday’s match with Villarreal (via MD), Carlo Ancelotti clarified Real Madrid’s penalty takers, where he backed two of the players that have missed efforts this season.

“Last year the penalties were taken by Benzema and then by Modric. Now Modric or Joselu will take them, depending on who is playing. We are working on it.”

Despite these woes, Real Madrid have now struggled with scoring goals this season, and Ancelotti will hope that continues against Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabeu.