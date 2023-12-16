Barcelona backed to sign Newcastle United superstar next summer if Robert Lewandowski is sold

Barcelona are expected to address their pivot problem next summer. Oriol Romeu has struggled since returning to the club in the summer, which has caused Xavi Hernandez to utilise Frenkie de Jong and Ilkay Gundogan as a double pivot in recent weeks.

Over the course of 2023, they have been linked with Newcastle United’s Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. The 26-year-old would be a top signing for Barcelona, but their ongoing financial problems have prevented them from making any advances into any possible negotiations.

However, that could change next summer, as Football Transfers (via Sport) say that a deal could be agreed with Newcastle United if funds are raised, specifically by orchestrating the sale of Robert Lewandowski, who is wanted by clubs in Saudi Arabia.

Lewandowski is Barcelona’s highest earner, and he has struggled for form this season. If he is indeed sold, it would give significant financial leeway – although whether it’s enough for Guimaraes to be signed is very questionable.