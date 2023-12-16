Aurelien Tchouameni tipped for shock Real Madrid return against Villarreal

Real Madrid host Villarreal this weekend in their final home game of 2023.

Los Blancos are aiming to close out 2023 with two wins to keep up the title pressure on their rivals ahead of a two week break before the start of 2024.

Carlo Ancelotti is still dealing with a lengthy injury list but the opportunity for a rest period will ease his situation.

However, despite a host of key stars still absent, Ancelotti could recall Aurelien Tchouameni against Villarreal.

The France international has been sidelined with a broken foot since October and his initial return was not predicted until January.

As per the latest update from Relevo, Ancelotti has been impressed with his recovery and training intensity, and he is in line to be named in the squad to take on the Yellow Submarine.

He is expected to feature in Real Madrid’s final matches of 2023 before another period of rehabilitation work before the campaign restart in January.