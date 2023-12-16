Argentinian wonderkid “attracted” by Barcelona, but €25m+ offer turned down by River Plate

Earlier this week, it was reported that Barcelona made their move to sign Argentinian wonderkid Claudio Echeverri. The young attacking midfielder is considered to be a huge talent in South America, and he impressed at the recent U17 World Cup in Indonesia.

Echeverri has several top European clubs looking at him at the moment, but it was Barcelona that took the first step towards signing him. However, at least for now, an agreement will not be reached, as Fabrizio Romano has reported that River Plate rejected the Catalans’ latest offer.

🚨 Claudio Echeverri is attracted by the possibility of joining Barca and he would love to join the club but at the moment it is not possible for Barça to pay the release clause of the player which is €25M. Barca's idea was to structure a different kind of proposal but this is… pic.twitter.com/BpZkEThoaZ — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 16, 2023

Echeverri has a €25m release clause, but Barcelona are unable to pay this due to their ongoing financial woes. They had hoped to pay this amount in instalments, but River Plate are not going for it.

Echeverri is open to joining Barcelona, but for now, he won’t be heading to Catalonia. However, there could be significant movement on this from between now and next summer.