Who will top La Liga at the start of 2024?

The race to start 2024 as La Liga leaders is a four team battle with underdogs Girona in prime position.

Real Madrid are chasing Girona down with Atletico Madrid and Barcelona on the fringes, but who will be top at the start of 2024?

Girona

Girona continue to be the neutrals favourite as they pose an alternative Catalan threat to Real Madrid’s title chances.

The current leaders simply need to hold their nerve for the final two games of 2023 if they want to be out in front at the start of January.

Real Madrid are the only team to beat Girona in La Liga action so far this season and a home game against Alaves and trip to Real Betis should yield four or six points.

Real Madrid

Los Blancos are not underestimating the challenge posed by Girona ahead of the second half of the season but Carlo Ancelotti’s squad is packed with title chasing experience.

A home tie with Villarreal and an away game at Alaves wrap up 2023 for Ancelotti and he will be looking to end December strongly.

Real Madrid are in a similar position to Girona, in terms of expected points this month, but Girona’s away record offers hope they can get a result at Real Betis to match Real Madrid’s predicted six points.

Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid and Barcelona find themselves racing to make up ground on Girona and Real Madrid with Diego Simeone offered a boost by having an extra game to complete in December.

Los Rojiblancos are unbeaten at home so far this season, and they would expect to beat Getafe and Sevilla in the Spanish capital, but a trip to Athletic Club could be tricky.

If they amass seven points from three games, and Girona and Real Madrid claim six, they will only close the gap at the top by a single point.

Barcelona

Despite beating Atletico Madrid in December, Barcelona head towards the end of the year tied with Simeone’s charges, as Girona and Real Madrid edge away.

Title defences are filled with pressurised moments, and Xavi is beginning to show some signs of strain, with a recent press conference featuring the former Spain international snapping at a journalist, as per Marca.

A trip to Valencia will not be straightforward, but Barcelona should close out with a win at home to Almeria, with January promising to be crucial for Xavi.